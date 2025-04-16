INEC chairman engages Gambian youths on election participation benefits

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has called on African youths to take the centre stage in promoting peaceful and credible elections across the continent.

Yakubu said that their active engagement in the electoral process with a positive mindset, shun electoral malpractices, and uphold democratic values.

The INEC boss made the call yesterday while delivering a lecture on “Democracy and Peaceful Elections in West Africa”, at the Civil Service University in the Republic of The Gambia.

Addressing students of diplomacy and International Affairs, Yakubu, who highlighted the indispensable role of young people in the electoral processes, noted that elections in Africa cannot succeed without youth participation.

While stressing that young people form the backbone of election duty staff, stated that Election Management Bodies (EMBs) lack the manpower to conduct elections without recruiting youths as temporary or ad-hoc staff.

Beyond logistics and staffing, he emphasized that youths also make up the largest segment of the voting population in any African nation.

His words: “Before the elections, they are involved in voter registration, one of the most critical stages of the electoral cycle. It is a duty that must be undertaken with sincerity, patriotism, and a sense of responsibility.”

In a passionate appeal, Yakubu urged the youths to be upright and law-abiding before and after the electoral process, saying law and order is needed for the development of any society.

He said: “If you want peaceful elections, play your part for God and country. Do the right thing. Obey the laws and regulations. That’s how we make every vote count.”

He also drew attention to the role of youths as political party agents, cautioning against misrepresenting facts or feeding political stakeholders with false information which, he warned, could trigger violence and undermine public trust in the process.

Yakubu, who revealed the influence of digital media on the electoral process, warned against the spread of fake news, particularly during election periods.

“Don’t be among the fake news merchants. If it’s not verified, don’t share it. As citizen reporters, you have a duty to report elections truthfully and responsibly,” he said.

Encouraging young people not to lose faith in democracy or withdraw from civic engagement, the electoral officer said: “This is the system we have chosen. It is ours to nurture, defend, and improve. Every young African must play a role in deepening and strengthening democratic institutions.”