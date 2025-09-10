INEC cautions parties against contravening electoral act

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cautioned political parties and their supporters against engaging in premature campaign activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to the Commission, the growing trend of campaign-related activities at this early stage is not only inappropriate but also violates the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

INEC warned that such actions risk undermining the integrity and credibility of Nigeria’s democratic process.

Under the law, election campaigns are allowed to begin only 150 days before polling day and must end 24 hours before the election.

However, no official timetable has been released for the 2027 elections, making any current campaign effort legally out of bounds.

The commission issued this warning in Abuja during it’s quarterly consultative meeting with political parties, where it decried the proliferation of posters, billboards, and endorsements for aspirants despite the absence of an official schedule or list of nominated candidates.

INEC’s Chief Press Secretary, Rotimi Oyekanmi, clarified that while citizens are free to engage in general political discussions, organized campaigns at this point amount to a breach of the law. He urged political parties to prioritise governance and await the official timetable.

Resident Electoral Commissioners in states such as Nasarawa have also raised concerns over the spread of posters, jingles, and adverts, cautioning that voter mobilisation for Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) remains the sole responsibility of INEC.

Civil society groups have supported the Commission’s stance, warning that premature campaigns could distort the political process, create an uneven playing field, and weaken public trust in elections.

INEC reaffirmed that it will continue to monitor political activities closely and emphasised the need for all stakeholders to comply with the Electoral Act as preparations for the 2027 polls progress.