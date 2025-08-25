INEC begins voter registration for 2027 elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially launched the physical phase of voter registration, providing eligible Nigerians the opportunity to secure their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This move marks a critical step in INEC’s preparations for the upcoming polls, as the Commission urges citizens to register early and avoid the last-minute rush that typically leads to long queues, delays, and frustration close to election day.

The voter registration is being conducted under INEC’s Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, which is aimed at ensuring that every qualified Nigerian is included in the electoral roll.

The exercise accommodates new registrations, transfers from one polling unit to another, and the replacement of lost or damaged voter cards.

Following the activation of the online pre-registration portal on August 18, the in-person phase of the exercise officially began on Monday, August 25.

Also, registrations are open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, at designated INEC centres nationwide with citizens encouraged to visit their nearest state or local government offices to complete the process if they began online.

In a statement shared on its official X account, INEC reminded Nigerians that the exercise is crucial for democratic participation.

“Every qualified citizen should take advantage of this window to secure their voter registration. It is a vital step towards ensuring their voices.

INEC stressed that early participation will help reduce congestion at registration centres and promote broader voter inclusion.

With the 2027 elections on the horizon, the commission has also intensified its voter education campaigns to drive awareness and turnout.

As the registration process gains momentum, the Commission’s efforts mark the beginning of what is expected to be a highly competitive election cycle, with political parties, civil society organisations, and citizens gearing up for one of the most closely watched polls in recent history.