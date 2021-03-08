INEC begins consultation on 2023 elections modalities, others

Ahead of 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has begun in-house consultations with relevant stakeholders for the strategic programme of action that would cover the next cycle of five years starting from 2022-2026.

The electoral body explained that the move had become imperative to ensure solutions are proffered to all the hindrances affecting the commission’s operations during election across the country

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, said that in line with the consultation drive, he had directed all the Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) to submit an inventory of all electoral materials in their care ahead of the next general election.

Speaking while addressing the RECs at the commission’s headquarters on Monday in Abuja, the INEC boss assured that all avenues would be explored in ensuring a hitch-free exercise across the country.

According to him, the move is necessary to enable the commission to overcome the logistics challenges it faces during elections.

“As you are also aware, the commission is committed to deepening the culture of planning for elections. The current five-year plan covering the period 2017-2021 expires this year,” he said.

“For this reason, a committee involving the participation of some Resident Electoral Commissioners was inaugurated a few weeks ago to review the strategic plan and the strategic programme of action to cover the next cycle of five years, 2022-2026.

“As we continue to plan for the next general elections, the RECs have been directed to compile and submit an inventory of all election materials in order to determine shortfalls and early steps to ensure there are adequacy and availability,” he said.