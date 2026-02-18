INEC assures real-time results for FCT polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured that the results of the upcoming Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections will be electronically transmitted in real time from polling units, ensuring transparency and efficiency.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan (SAN), made the statement after reviewing the commission’s preparedness in Kuje, Gwagwalada, and Bwari Area Councils ahead of the February 21, 2026 polls.

Amupitan highlighted that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), which has been consistently used to accredit voters and transmit results since its introduction, will play a central role.

“BVAS is capable of accrediting voters and uploading results. So definitely, the results will be transmitted,” he said.

He expressed satisfaction with the readiness across the councils, noting Kuje at 99.9%, Gwagwalada at 90.8%, and Bwari at 100% prepared for the elections.

“Based on these reports, there should be no excuse for malfeasance. The election is expected to proceed smoothly,” he added.

Amupitan also confirmed that both sensitive and non-sensitive materials had been batched, inspected, and verified in storage facilities to ensure readiness.

Emphasizing that credible elections rely on timely material deployment and adequate security, he instructed security personnel and poll officials to report to Registration Area Centres (RACs) on Friday for early deployment.

“Set out early so that materials get to polling units on time. Voting should start at 8:30 a.m. If managed well, voting can conclude by 2:30 p.m., counting can begin before darkness, and results can be uploaded promptly,” he said.

He reiterated that all results must be uploaded through the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), stressing that recent modifications require results to be accurately keyed in and cross-checked at collation centres.

Addressing voter apathy, Amupitan pledged that INEC would work within the law to restore public confidence in the electoral process. “We want to meet the aspirations of Nigerians. They have the right to make demands, and we will fulfil our responsibilities to restore confidence,” he said.

Electoral officers from Kuje, Gwagwalada, and Bwari separately affirmed their readiness, reinforcing INEC’s assurance of a credible and transparent FCT election.