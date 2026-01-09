INEC assures Nigerians free, transparent election in 2027

The National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan, has reaffirmed the commission’s readiness to conduct an election that is free, transparent, and beyond reproach in the forthcoming 2027 general elections, stressing the importance of credibility in Nigeria’s democratic process.

He made the declaration on Friday in Lagos during INEC’s Induction and Strategic Retreat for national commissioners, the secretary to the commission, resident electoral commissioners, administrative secretaries, and directors.

The retreat was convened to strengthen preparations and highlight the commission’s determination to deliver a landmark election in 2027.

“The eyes of over 200 million Nigerians and the entire continent are upon us. The work ahead is demanding, the hours will be long, and the scrutiny will be intense. The 2027 general election must be free and fair and be a watershed moment in Nigeria’s history. But we must aim higher,” Amupitan said.

“I want us to build an institution that is globally recognized. Let it be under our watch. INEC became the best election management body in Africa — a beacon of integrity, a model of technological efficiency, and a fortress of democratic values.”

The INEC chairman charged the commission’s staff to embrace technology and transparency, insisting that misconduct will not be tolerated.

“Our success in 2027 must be more than a national victory. It must meet continental standards, a proof-of-concept demonstrating that INEC can indeed conduct a world-class, technology-driven, and transparent election that is beyond reproach,” he added.

He further stressed that there will be no room for misconduct, whether by omission or commission, as INEC seeks to set a continental benchmark for election management in Africa.