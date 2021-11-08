INEC adjusts voting timeline ahead Anambra supplementary election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has adjusted its timeline for commencement and closing for tomorrow’s supplementary Governorship Election in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The electoral umpire explained that the adjustment was in line with extant rules and regulations of the commission after the suspension of collation of results in the state following non voting activities in Ihiala council during the Saturday’s election.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye , through a statement on Monday in Abuja, said that polling in respect of the supplementary election for LG would commence by 10 am and end at 4 pm on Tuesday.

“This decision, which will be strictly complied with, has been taken following a careful review of the prevailing situation in Anambra state and is being widely shared with the stakeholders including security agencies.

“We urge political parties, voters, election duty officials, election observers, the media and the general public to note this slight modification. We also appeal to citizens to conduct themselves in an orderly manner to ensure that the election is brought to a peaceful conclusion”, the statement read.

It would be recalled that INEC declared the Anambra gubernatorial election inconclusive, following the inability of electorates to cast their votes across Ihiala Local Government.

The commission said that the Tuesday’s supplementary election within the council would aid announcement of the final result after Ihiala residents have been allowed to exercise their fundamental human rights in the state.

Announcing the decision on Monday, INEC Returning Officer for the poll, Prof. Florence Obi, explained that the decision to hold supplementary elections in Ihiala LGA follows the failure of INEC to conduct elections there on Saturday.

According to her, this failure was due to security challenges which made it impossible for the electoral body to deploy materials and personnel in the LGA.

“We have collated results for 20 out of the 21 local government area. The outstanding results are for Ihiala Local Government Area where for various reasons, the commission could not deploy materials yesterday (Saturday).

“Consequently, based on Constitutional considerations and provisions of the Electoral Act as well as revised regulations and guidelines for the conduct of election issued by the commission, a supplementary election is indicated for Ihiala Local Government Area.”

Obi explained that the collation of results could not be concluded and that a winner cannot be declared without elections in the council.

Ihiala is the only one of Anambra’s 21 LGAs where elections could not hold. And the result of the poll announced for all other councils showed that All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, Charles Soludo, won 18 of the 20 councils for which results were declared.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

