INEC adjusts deadline for voter registration, adds two more weeks

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the Continous Voter registration (CVR) by another two weeks, to allow more Nigerians to complete their registration, transfer, and others ahead of the 2023 election across the country.

Following INEC’s extension of the registration date, the CVR exercise, according to the electoral umpire, would now end on July 31, 2022 across the country.

Announcing the adjustment in the deadline, Chairman of INEC Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said that the decision followed a recent court judgement that paved way for the extension.

Through a statement released on Friday, Okoye stated that the verdict has affirmed that INEC is at liberty to appoint a date of its choice to suspend the CVR, provided it is not later than 90 days before the date fixed for the General Election as provided in Sec. 9(6) of the Electoral Act 2022.

According to him, all legal encumbrances surrounding the exercise have now been removed following the judgement of the Federal High Court on the CVR.

“The CVR is hereby extended for another two weeks until Sunday 31st July 2022, thereby bringing the total duration of the extension to 31 days (1st – 31st July 2022),” he stated.

“The exercise has also been extended to eight hours daily from 9.00 am – 5.00 pm instead of the current duration of six hours (9.00 am – 3.00 pm) daily. The exercise is also extended to include weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) as against only weekdays.”

While appreciating the timeframe for many prospective registrants, he admitted that there is a lot for the Commission to do under the electoral legal framework in relation to voter registration and compilation of the register that will require time to accomplish.

