INEC adjusts 2023 election timetable over new electoral act provisions

As part of the measures to accommodate the changes introduced by the new electoral act signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that an adjustment has been made to the 2023 general election timetable.

INEC said that the adjustment made on the timetable was not the conduct rather the date, saying this will give room for quick adjustment to the realities brought by the act.

According to the commission, one week has been added to the date earlier announced for the poll across the country, that is, the Presidential and National Assembly elections would be held on Saturday 25th February 2023.

It added that the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections would hold two weeks later on Saturday 11th March 2023.

Before Buhari signed the electoral act, the 2023 General Election was scheduled to commence on 18th February 2023 with the Presidential and National Assembly elections, followed by the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections on the 4th of March 2023.

Announcing the adjustment in the timetable, the Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stressed that the shift in date has made the 2023 general election 363 days away.

Yakubu, during the press briefing in Abuja on Saturday, explained that the new date was to allow for conformity with the provisions of the electoral laws which stipulated that elections notice be published at least 260 days before the elections.

The INEC boss also said the electoral guidelines would also be published in due course to allow political parties to understand the new adjustment made to the electoral act.

He promised that the Commission would work assiduously to conclude and publish new regulations and guidelines for the conduct of elections that were consistent with the new act.

“These Regulations and Guidelines, as well as Manuals issued by the Commission, are all part of the legal regulatory framework for elections. Their timely publication will enable all stakeholders in the electoral process to become conversant with their provisions as they prepare for the 2023 General Election.

“On this note, I wish to remind stakeholders, especially the political parties, of their responsibility to adhere strictly to the timelines in this Timetable and Schedule of Activities, as well as all other timelines established by the Commission.

“It is necessary that all political parties comply with the extant legal framework, ensure proper organisation and management of party primaries, and the nomination of qualified candidates in order to prevent unnecessary litigations and rancour”, he added.

Some of the critical activities and their dates of implementation are as follows: Publication of Notice of Election – Monday 28th February 2022.

Conduct of party primaries, including the resolution of disputes arising from them – Monday 4th April 2022 to Friday 3rd June 2022.

Submission of nomination forms to INEC via the online portal for Presidential and National Assembly election – 9.00am on Friday 10th June 2022 to 6.00pm on Friday 17th June 2022.

Submission of nomination forms to INEC via the online nomination portal for Governorship and State Assembly elections – 9.00am on Friday 1st July 2022 to 6.00pm on Friday 15th July 2022.

Commencement of Campaign by political parties for Presidential and National Assembly election – Wednesday 28th September 2022.

Commencement of Campaign by political parties for Governorship and State Assembly elections – Wednesday 12th October 2022.

Last day of campaign by political parties for Presidential and National Assembly elections – midnight on Thursday 23rd February 2023.

Last day of campaign by political parties for Governorship and State Assembly elections – midnight on Thursday 9th March 2023.

