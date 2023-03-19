INEC a global brand we must protect, promote- Fashola

The Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has appeald to Nigerians to stop castigating the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), rather to start protecting and promoting the commission.

Fashola said that though the commission needs to improve on its logistics before, during and after the election, but Nigerians could assist to make it better by promoting and protecting from attacks.

The minister argued that casting aspersions on them may scare away other countries that often engage INEC for consultancy and right people to seek employment there.

He made the appeal while accessing the strategies adopted by INEC for the 2023 general election yesterday after casting his vote at Unit 023 on Itolo Street in Surulere Local Government, Lagos State.

According to him, Nigerians though deserves an improvement in the conduct of the Electoral process by INEC but the process used by commission for the governorship and house of assembly elections was seamless.

He added that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine deployed by the commission worked perfectly and the ad-hoc staff arrived early to commence the exercise.

The Minister explained that the major challenge faced by INEC during the first leg of 2023 general elections was logistics which could be solved if Nigerians had rallied behind the commission.

While noting that INEC had become a brand which Nigerians must avoid pulling down, Fashola said other neighbouring countries that engages the commission as consultants would not have done so if the electoral umpire had been found wanting in their conduct.

He disclosed that he was recently in Abidjan where some Ministers from that country were discussing the performance of INEC which he said they described as huge and satisfactory.

The Lagos State former governor concluded that no human endeavour had ever been perfect and that INEC should be commended when it did well despite that challenges facing it.

