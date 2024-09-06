Industry leaders to mentor young professionals during YP Lagos

The organisers of the YP Lagos event have disclosed that renowned leaders from different industries will be mentoring young professionals in the film and television industry, to prepare the participants with

The event scheduled for Friday, September 13th, and Saturday, September 14th, at The MUSON Centre in Onikan, Lagos, is designed to equip participants with skills that will aid them excel in the industry.

Renowned leaders from various industries, including actor, producer, and director Femi Jacobs, actor and humanitarian Shaffy Bello, Channels TV presenter Kayode Okikiolu, Livespot 360 Managing Director Tiwa Medubi, and others.

The two-day programme titled “YP Lagos (TV and Film)” and exclusively sponsored by Sony Pictures Entertainment, will feature variety of master classes and panels covering key topics such as the filmmaking value chain, pitching ideas, sharing African stories globally, and filmmaking on a budget.

Speaking ahead of the event, the CEO of Unboxed, Wale Adenuga, emphasised the importance and possibilities of this event, especially for young filmmakers as they get to network, share knowledge, and collaborate with their peers and veterans.

“I can confidently say, this year’s YP event is really exciting, and the possibilities therein are boundless,” Adenuga said.

“Young people who attend this event get to meet with leaders who hold decades of experience in their industry or field, which is much more important with the growth in the Nigerian entertainment industry in the past decade.”

Adenuga encouraged young people interested in attending the event to register on the unboxed conferences website.

In addition to the educational programming, the event will host a short film contest with ₦3.5 million to be won and paid internship opportunities for select participants.

The YP Lagos (Film and TV) event is open to young professionals aged between 19 and 30 who are working in Nigeria’s film and television industry.

This mentoring event represents an exciting opportunity for up-and-coming creatives in Nigeria to connect with industry leaders, enhance their skills, and potentially kickstart their careers in the dynamic world of film and television.