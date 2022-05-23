Indonesians resumes palm oil exportations after government lifts ban

The world’s biggest palm oil producing country, Indonesia, has resumed exportation of palm oil, after three weeks ban by government, for intending to bring down the high rise of local prices of cooking oil.

The Southeast Asian country which was ban from exporting palm oil in April 28 was said to have attempted to reduce the hike of local prices of cooking oil which was rattling global edible oil markets that was already struggling with sunflower oil supply shortages due to the war in Ukraine.

Confirmation the ban lift, the Indonesian President, Joko Widodo, on Monday, announced that the ban has been lifted, to enable the continuation of crude palm oil exportations as well as some derivative products.

The president noted that bulk cooking oil prices were heading towards a target level of 14,000 rupiah per litre, even if they were currently higher in some areas.

He added that, to ensure supply security, Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) policy will be imposed, in which producers will be sold on a portion of their products locally at a certain price level.

According to the Indonesian Chief Economics Minister, Airlangga Hartarto, the country plans to retain 10 million tones of cooking oil supplies at home under the DMO rules.

The minister added that in regards to the new oil market policy by the government, implementation will be regulated by the Trade Ministry.

In addition, the Indonesian spokesperson, Carolyn Lim, said that the palm oil producing company, Musim Mas, had resumed exports, and it would still focus on flooding the domestic markets with cooking oil to hopefully reach the target retail price.

The Indonesian spokesperson, disclosed that the country’s government was still concerned about the high retail prices of high increase of oil price in the market.

Meanwhile, some traders who were waiting for details regarding the new DMO as well as other rules to be made public on Monday, complained that they are still trying to sell their pending goods since the ban and still accepting new orders.

A Mumbai-based dealer said that: “Sellers are first trying to clear pending quantity that was stuck because of the ban. They are accepting new orders as well, but demand is not great. They are also not keen to sell a lot before understanding DMO rules.”

Earlier last week, farmers staged rallies across Indonesia to protest against a 70% drop in prices of palm fruit as refiners stopped accepting supplies because palm oil storage filled up.

“There are no more long lines at palm oil mills. Palm fruit prices in his area of West Sulawesi had started to stabilize.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

