Indonesian student protest against president’s 2nd term extension 

A group of students in Indonesian has took to the street in their large numbers protesting against the current president, Joko Widodo, over his longer stay in office which has inflated the cost of goods costs in the country.

The students believes that either by changing the constitution or delaying the 2024 election, Jokowi has gained momentum lately in the world’s third-largest democracy after some influential political figures publicly backed it.

As a result of the findings, the students took to protest on Monday in several parts of Indonesia, including South Sulawesi, West Java and the country’s capital Jakarta, where hundreds of students wearing neon jackets marched towards the parliament to complain about the rising costs of goods and on the prospect of the president outstaying his two-term limit.

Addressing the students, Jokowi, urged ministers and security chiefs to stop spreading discussions over extension of his office term, assuring the students that as planned, an election would be held in February 2024.

“Don’t let there be speculation among the public that the government is trying to delay the election or speculate on extending the presidential term or anything related to a third term.”

The president added that the idea of allowing more than the maximum two, five-year terms as president has prompted concern about a threat to hard-won democratic reforms.

He also hinted that students have traditionally been at the forefront on efforts to protect Indonesia’s democratic gains, after taking to the streets in 1998 during huge protests that helped topple former strongman President Suharto.

Jokowi who has retained a high approval rating as the president since 2014, a pollster Jokpollster Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC), showed that more than 70% of Indonesians rejects the extension plan.

He has been criticized for his ambiguous stance on his presidential extension, calling it a slap in the face and just “an idea,” but without explicitly rejecting it or ruling out staying in power longer.

