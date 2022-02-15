Indonesia teacher bags life imprisonment for raping 13 students

An Indonesian court, Bandung district court in West Java has sentenced a 36-year-old teacher, Herry Wirawan, to life in prison for raping of 13 minor female students and impregnating at least eight of them.

The case was said to have drawn national attention to sexual abuse in some of the country’s religious boarding schools where similar cases had been recorded.

The revelations sparked national outrage, with a senior government official saying President Joko Widodo has paid special attention to the case.

The pattern of abuse came to light when the family of one of the raped female student reported Wirawan to the police for raping and impregnating their teenage daughter last year.

During the prosecution trial on Tuesday, judge Yohannes Suryo, sentenced Wirawan to life imprisonment after it was revealed he had raped the children who were from poor families attending the school on scholarships over five years.

The judge further ordered that restitution for the victims will be paid by the government.

Meanwhile, Prosecutors had requested chemical castration and the death penalty for the accused, who asked the judge for leniency to allow him to raise his children.

On his part, the chairman of Indonesia’s Child Protection Commission said that the verdict on the accused meant “justice for the victims has been served.

As gathered, more than 25,000 Islamic boarding schools — known as “pesantren” — are dotted across Indonesia, with nearly five million students living and studying in the dorms.Teaching is often regimented — students attend regular classes during the day and continue Koranic studies and Islamic teachings into the evening.

The Bandung rape case has shone a spotlight on the problem of sexual abuse in some of the schools, with 14 out of the 18 cases reported to the Child Protection Commission last year taking place in pesantren.

Last year two teachers at a boarding school in South Sumatra were arrested for sexually abusing 26 male students over the course of a year. And in 2020, a boarding school teacher in East Java was sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting 15 female students.

