Indonesia confirms first death from Coronavirus outbreak

By News Desk

The Indonesian Government has confirmed first Coronavirus related death, a 53-year-old woman that earlier tested positive to the novel virus.

According to government, the index case, a foreign national, before her death suffered from chronic diseases of diabetes, hypertension, hyperthyroidism, and lung disease.

The government spokesman for coronavirus, Achmad Yurianto, who confirmed the index case death during a press briefing in Jakarta said: “The patient died at around 2 a.m. local time.

Though the spokesman did not disclose the nationality of the deceased but confirmed 27 coronavirus cases were currently monitored by health expert in the country.

It will be recalled that global death toll from the virus is almost 4,300, with more than 118,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization.