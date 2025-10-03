Indonesia bans Tiktok for withholding anti-government protest data

The Indonesian government has banned the operating licence of social medium, TikTok, over its refusal to hand over all streamed data relating to a recent protest in the country.

The authorities stated that the temporary suspension of the platform also relates to the non submission of its traffic and other alleged monetization of live activities on suspected accounts used for online gambling.

The country’s spokesperson, Alexandre Sabar, said that TikTok was given untill September 23 to submit the data as directed but failed to do so, thus, leading to the enforcement.

Sabar, of the Ministry of Communication, on Friday, mentioned that the ban on the China’s Bytedance owned company, with over 100 million users in the country, was carried by the government to instill firmness on the need to enforce its laws and ensure that it’s directives are adhered to.

Reacting, TikTok stated that it respects the laws of the markets it operates in, however, disclosing on the importance of safeguarding its user privacy pledge to it’s users for a safe and responsible online experience.

It added that there are close works ongoing with the ministry to ensure that the directives are followed as well as the privacy of it’s members are held highly.