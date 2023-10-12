Indian police arrests two Nigerians, Sierra Leonean for drug trafficking

The Special Police in Delhi, the Indian capital, has arrested two Nigerians and a Sierra Leonean who were allegedly involved in supplying banned substances across the country.

As gathered, the suspected three-man international drug trafficking cartel was apprehended by the Indian special police team with different kilograms (kgs) of drugs and banned substances during the raid.

Some of the items said to have been found on the suspects, who were identified as Paul Joy from Sierra Leone, Peace Ilobe, and Stephen, both from Nigeria, on Thursday, were 6kg of hypnotic drug methaqualone and 2kg of heroin

According to reports, a team from the Special police, acting on a tip-off, promptly carried out a raid near Shiv Murti, Rangpuri, where two of the suspects, Paul Joy and Peace Ilobe, were arrested.

Upon further interrogation, it was revealed that the two women had procured the methaqualone consignment from Stephen, who was arrested and taken into custody in the Mohan Garden area of Uttam Nagar in Delhi.

Investigations further revealed that the three accused, who have been actively involved in drug trafficking for two years, were residing in India without the necessary legal documentation.

The suspects have been taken into custody on various charges which include cheating, impersonation, forgery, preparation, and possession of forged documents.

The Delhi Police Special Cell said further investigation into the matter was underway.

