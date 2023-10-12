Report on Interest
under logo

NNPC to stop N120bn monthly fuel subsidy payment

The Guild

Fire wrecks five vehicles during tanker explosion in Lagos

Esther Kalu

JUST IN: Oyo ex-Gov. Alao-Akala, passes on weeks after…

Esther Kalu
MetroNews

Indian police arrests two Nigerians, Sierra Leonean for drug trafficking

By News Desk

By The Guild
The Special Police in Delhi, the Indian capital, has arrested two Nigerians and a Sierra Leonean who were allegedly involved in supplying banned substances across the country.
As gathered, the suspected three-man international drug trafficking cartel was apprehended by the Indian special police team with different kilograms (kgs) of drugs and banned substances during the raid.
 
Some of the items said to have been found on the suspects, who were identified as Paul Joy from Sierra Leone, Peace Ilobe, and Stephen, both from Nigeria, on Thursday, were 6kg of hypnotic drug methaqualone and 2kg of heroin
 
According to reports, a team from the Special police, acting on a tip-off, promptly carried out a raid near Shiv Murti, Rangpuri, where two of the suspects, Paul Joy and Peace Ilobe, were arrested. 
 
Upon further interrogation, it was revealed that the two women had procured the methaqualone consignment from Stephen, who was arrested and taken into custody in the Mohan Garden area of Uttam Nagar in Delhi.
 
Investigations further revealed that the three accused, who have been actively involved in drug trafficking for two years, were residing in India without the necessary legal documentation.
 
The suspects have been taken into custody on various charges which include cheating, impersonation, forgery, preparation, and possession of forged documents.
 
The Delhi Police Special Cell said further investigation into the matter was underway.
The Guild 10064 posts 3 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: