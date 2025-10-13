Indian police arrests Nigerian man, eight others for drug peddling

The police in India have arrested a Nigerian man, Nsude Chimaobi, alongside other nationalities for contravening stipulated laws through illicit drugs peddling.

The security agency nabbed the arrestees who were caught in possession of 253 grams of cocaine during enforcements conducted in six different communities following a tip-off by residents who made complaints of some hoodlums disregarding law and order.

A statement by the authorities disclosed that further 211 grams of cocaine alongside 24,900 and 28,360 nitrazepam tablets were recovered from the arrestees after further efforts by the police.

The Police in Santa Cruz, Kurla CST, Mazgaon, Govandi, Borivali and Vakola, where the suspects were apprehended, stated that the Nigerian was detained under sections 8(c) and 21(c) of India’s Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

The Indian government disclosed that 106 Nigerians were arrested on drug trafficking charges 2024 ranking Nigerians among the most frequently apprehended foreign nationals in the Asian country.