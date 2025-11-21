29.4 C
Lagos
Friday, November 21, 2025
spot_img
World

Indian pilot dies after jet crashes in UAE

By Felix Kuyinu

0
12

The Indian government has announced the death of a pilot who has tragically died following the crashing of a fighter jet.

The pilot died after the Indian Tejas fighter aircraft descended in speed and performed a low roll before exploding into a fireball, resulting in flames as onlookers watched in shock.

The authorities stated that the war plane was in a flying display at the Dubai Airshow at about 1.6 kilometres from the show site before crashing after which emergency workers raced towards the area to check for survivors.

Following the mishap which happened on Friday, the final day of the airshow event, which was inaugurated in 1986, the Indian Air Force, IAF, stated that it had started investigations into the crash.

A statement by the IAF reads, ”An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at the Dubai AirShow today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief.

”A court of inquiry is being constituted tom ascertain the cause of the accident.”

Previous article
Police dismisses report on Nasarawa schoolchildren abduction
Next article
Shettima to attend G20 in South Africa

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.