Indian pilot dies after jet crashes in UAE

The Indian government has announced the death of a pilot who has tragically died following the crashing of a fighter jet.

The pilot died after the Indian Tejas fighter aircraft descended in speed and performed a low roll before exploding into a fireball, resulting in flames as onlookers watched in shock.

The authorities stated that the war plane was in a flying display at the Dubai Airshow at about 1.6 kilometres from the show site before crashing after which emergency workers raced towards the area to check for survivors.

Following the mishap which happened on Friday, the final day of the airshow event, which was inaugurated in 1986, the Indian Air Force, IAF, stated that it had started investigations into the crash.

A statement by the IAF reads, ”An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at the Dubai AirShow today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief.

”A court of inquiry is being constituted tom ascertain the cause of the accident.”