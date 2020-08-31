Indian former president dies of COVID-19 complications

India’s former president, Pranab Mukherjee, has reportedly died of coronavirus complications after testing positive for the virus earlier in the month.

The deceased, who was hospitalized in Delhi Army hospital, was placed on a ventilator for life support, having come down with lung infection which complicated his health condition.

Confirming his death, the former president’s son, Abhijit Mukherjee, appreciated the government and citizens for their support and prayers during the family’s trying times.

In a post on his social media page on Monday, said, “With a heavy heart, this is to inform you that my father Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away in spite of the best efforts of doctors of RR Hospital & prayers, duas, and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of you.”

India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in his own tribute to late Mukherjee through his social media page described him as a towering statesman who dedicated his life to the nation’s development.

“He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society,” he wrote.

The former president, 84, also served as foreign, defence, commerce, and finance minister under various administrations for almost five decades, and as a member of the Indian Parliament seven times.