Indian expatriate, four others die during Police, gunmen clashes in Kogi

No fewer than five persons, including an Indian expatriate, two police inspectors, and two drivers, were said to have been killed by gunmen during an attack on Royal West Africa Ceramics Company in Ajaokuta, Kogi State.

As gathered, the gunmen stormed that company, and shot continuously, prompting the policemen to engage the suspected bandits in a gun duel, to protect the Indian expatriate and the firm workers.

The Kogi Police Command on Saturday confirmed the development and disclosed that the casualties would have exceeded the number recorded after the gunmen fled but the intervention of the deceased officer saved others within the company.

In a statement released and made available to newsmen on, the Command noted that the gunmen stormed the company at about 8 pm yesterday to perpetrate the act.

The Command assured residents of the state that plans have been initiated with other security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure prosecution.

According to the statement, During the exchange of gunshots with the hoodlums, the two policemen paid the supreme price before the Area Commander and a detachment of Military in the area reinforced, deploying other officers to the scene and the attackers fled.

“The CP assures that the Command is committed to working in synergy with other security agencies as well as patriotic stakeholders to make the State a safe and secure place for all and sundry.

“He has further tasked the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to commence investigations into the unfortunate incident in other to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the attack and bring the perpetrators to book.”

The attack came days after a group of gunmen killed three policemen and five vigilantes in an ambush in the Ajaokuta area, prompting Governor Yahaya Bello to suspend a traditional ruler and question the district’s political administrator.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but Kogi has seen an uptick in violence in recent months, but barely two months before the recent rise in attacks, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) jihadists, operating outside their usual base in the northeast, bombed a police station in Kogi’s Okehi district, killing a policeman and razing the facility.

In April, three policemen were reported to have been killed when suspected bandits attacked a police station in the town of Adavi. And both attacks were claimed by ISWAP which split from Boko Haram in 2016 to become a dominant jihadist group in the region.

The group was responsible for a recent jailbreak outside the Nigerian capital Abuja, freeing hundreds of inmates, including 64 jihadist commanders.

