India records over 11,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Atleast 11,458 Indians contracted coronavirus in a single day with the country crossing the 300,000 case mark.

Aside from the new cases, the country’s death toll has also risen to 8,884 casualties with 386 new fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Following the increase, the Indian Government, however, said the doubling time of coronavirus cases has improved from 15.4 days to 17.4 days.

While it took the country 10 days to reach the 300,000 mark, the western state of Maharashtra was the first city to record over 100,000 cases.

Mumbai, the country’s commercial capital, has crossed the 55,000 mark and the death toll has reached 2,044. According to official data, the COVID-19 tally in Mumbai showed 55,451 cases and 2,044 deaths.

Meanwhile, the daily count of Covid-19 in the capital New Delhi reached 36,824 cases on Saturday. The number of deaths due to coronavirus has climbed to 1,214.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), out of a population of 1.35 billion, some 5.58 million samples in the country have been tested for COVID-19 so far.