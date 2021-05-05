Report on Interest
Armed Forces Day death toll hits 90 in Myanmar

Senate steps down arms procurement probe

FG earmarks N80bn for 50 regional bridges maintenance

India records 3,780 COVID-19 deaths in 24-hours

No fewer than 3,780 persons have reportedly died of coronavirus-related complications across India under twenty-four hours as the country recorded its highest single-day death toll on Wednesday as hospitals in the country continue to struggle with the massive patient load.

The confirmed new infections have reached 382,000 in India with outpatients and others seeking bed space outnumbered those who are on admission in medical facilities in the country.

Experts believe that the actual number of victims is significantly higher than the official figures and that many cases were not captured in the official data.

In parts of the country, it was reportedly difficult to get tested for coronavirus at all as facilities across the country are overstretched with frontline workers working overtime.

Especially in rural areas, many people die at home, and not all of these cases show up in the official statistics been released by authorities.

In view of the fierce second coronavirus wave in India, Australia recently banned all entry from India including its own citizens. An Australian stranded in Bengaluru, India’s Silicon Valley, is planning legal action against the entry ban.

The ban was initially scheduled to remain in place until the middle of this May while violators of the rules would face up to five years in prison and have also been threatened with heavy fines.

