India produces affordable weight-loss for obesity

India’s pharmaceutical industry is set to release affordable generic versions of semaglutide, the key ingredient in widely used weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy.

With prices potentially dropping by more than half, these generics could make effective obesity treatment accessible to millions amid rising health concerns.

Following the recent expiration of Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide patent in India, domestic companies, including Cipla, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Biocon, Natco, Zydus, and Mankind Pharma, are preparing branded generics.

Analysts expect around 50 products to enter the market, sparking competition that could transform India’s anti-obesity sector.

The patent expiry allows monthly doses to fall to roughly ₹5,000, compared with current branded costs of ₹8,800–₹11,000. This price drop comes at a critical time, as India faces rising obesity-related health challenges and seeks to expand access to GLP-1 therapies.

Investment bank Jefferies called the moment a potential “magic-pill moment” for India, projecting the domestic semaglutide market could reach $1 billion.

The move underscores India’s strength in generics manufacturing, which is expected to double the industry’s value to over $120 billion by 2030.

As these generics roll out, healthcare professionals urge patients to consult doctors for safe use, while monitoring quality and efficacy in this rapidly evolving market.