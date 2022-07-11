India may become most populous country before 2023

Following a recent report by the United Nations (UN), India may surpass China as the world’s most populous country in 2023, with each counting more than 1.4 billion residents.

The United Nations warned that high fertility rate would likely challenge economic growth of countries if not properly addressed.

Through a report released by UN on Monday, it stated that the world’s population, estimated to reach 8 billion by Nov. 15 this year, could grow to 8.5 billion in 2030, and 10.4 billion in 2100, as the pace of mortality slows.

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres said that world population day was an occasion to celebrate diversity, recognize common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates.

“Still, a growing population was a reminder of a shared responsibility of care for the planet and to “reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another,” he said.

As gathered, India’s population was 1.21 billion in 2011, according to the domestic census, which is conducted once a decade. The government had deferred the 2021 census due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The world’s population was growing at its slowest pace since 1950, having fallen below 1% in 2020, UN estimates showed.

In 2021, the average fertility of the world’s population stood at 2.3 births per woman over a lifetime, having fallen from about 5 births in 1950. Global fertility is projected to decline further to 2.1 births per woman by 2050.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

