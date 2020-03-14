Report on Interest

$300bn spent on Nigerians, Mexico, other illegal immigrants…

Abdulwaheed Usamah

Niger Delta militants resume pipeline vandalism, cart away…

Olawale

Bruce Lee’s daughter sues cafe over dad’s logo, demands $30m…

Olawale
Business

India increases fuel tax to shore up revenue

By Olawale

By News Desk

The Indian Government has increased taxes on petrol and diesel in an attempt to increase government revenue at a time when tax collections have fallen amid the weakest economic growth in over six years.

Also increased by the government was excise duty on the fuels was hiked by 3 rupees per liter, the government said in a gazette notification.

The rise in price on Saturday is expected to increase revenue by up to 400 billion Indian rupees ($5.42 billion), a senior government official told Reuters.

Taxes on petrol and diesel, which account for more than a third of retail fuel prices, are one of the biggest sources of income for the government.

Olawale 577 posts 5 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.