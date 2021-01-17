India COVID-19 vaccination exercise suffers setback after call-up app malfunctioned

The Indian Government plan to vaccinate over 300, 000 citizens during the first phase of the exercise suffered a setback due to glitches in an app used to coordinate the campaign particularly the call-up system.

Due to the mishap, the country could not achieve the plan, rather, only 191,181 people were inoculated on the first day, leaving the country with a backlog of over 100, 000 people waiting to receive their dose.

Many health workers, who were due to receive a vaccine did not get the message via an app developed by the government called Co-Win and on Sunday, it was learnt, the issues had still not been resolved.

It would be recalled that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, launched the initiative which had been described as the “world’s largest vaccination programme”.

The exercise, which was segmented, aims to vaccinate around 300 million people to curb the pandemic in India, which has reported the second-highest number of coronavirus cases after the United States.

Co-Win is supposed to alert healthcare workers, who are first in line to get shots. It also allows officials to monitor and manage the entire programme.

“We were planning to vaccinate 28,500 people on Saturday but could do only 18,328 because of glitches in the Co-Win app,” a senior official at the health department of the western state of Maharashtra told newsmen.

Since the virus broke out in the country, Maharashtra, home to the financial hub of Mumbai, has been the Indian state hit hardest by COVID-19, leaving many infected and others dead.

In the eastern states of Odisha and West Bengal, officials said they were forced to use printouts due to issues with the app expected to validate their collection.

The Director, Health Services in the state capital Bhubaneswar, Bijay Kumar Mohapatra, said: “We also went with our plan B and contacted people to be vaccinated directly offline”.

Efforts to get clarification from the authorities for comment on Sunday proved abortive even as more citizens raised concerns over the government zeal to flatten the curve.

A senior health ministry official, Manohar Agnani, explained that the “system performance and speed were improved and is being further optimised”.