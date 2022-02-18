India court sentences 38 terrorists link to serial attacks to death

An Indian court has sentenced 38 terrorists to death while 11 others bagged life imprisonment for their involvement in a series of bomb blasts in 2008 in the city of Ahmedabad that killed more than 50 people.

The explosions was said to have badly shaken the western state of Gujarat, where Hindu-Muslim riots in 2002 are believed to have killed thousands, including women, children and mostly Muslims.

Delivering judgement on Friday, Judge A.R. Patel ordered the punishment for the convicts after the prosecution pressed for the death sentence describing the incident as a rarest of rare case in which innocent lives were lost in the country.

Meanwhile, reacting to the judgement, the defence lawyer, Khalid Shaikh said that they would appeal the verdict in a higher court, noting that the convicts had spent more than 13 years in prison which is why the appeal to an apex court would be necessary.

“We had sought lenient sentences for the convicts as they have already spent more than 13 years in prison, But the court awarded death to the majority of them. We will definitely go for appeal.” he said.

As gathered, a group called the “Indian Mujahideen” was said to have claimed responsibility for the bomb blasts on July 26, 2008.

