India, China to resume direct flight after ending 5yrs row

India and China governments are set to reopen direct flights between at each other after a five year airline hiatus between both countries.

The two nations have both severed relationship at eachother, but during a dialogue by both Asian nations, they stated that flight operations would resume between them.

Indigo, India’s largest commercial operator, lauded both countries for the development, adding that a direct daily flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou from October 26 and later expand operations to New Delhi.

“it has has now been agreed that direct air services connecting designated points in India and China can resume by late October”, an Indian government statement released said.

“This agreement of the civil aviation authorities will further facilitate people-to-people contact between India and China, contributing towards the gradual normalisation of bilateral exchanges,” it said.

The duo countries relayed that airline opened bookings will commence on Friday.

They added that the move will create an avenues for cross-border trade and strategic business partnerships and promote tourism between them

Relations between China and India plummeted in 2020 after their soldiers clashed along a disputed border in the Himalayan mountains.

Four Chinese soldiers and 20 Indian troops were killed in the worst violence between the two countries in decades.

In June, Beijing granted permission to Indian pilgrims wishing to trek to Mount Kailash in Tibet, a holy site for Hindus and Buddhists, for the first time since the 2020 clash.