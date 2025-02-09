Implications of rumblings in the South-west – 2

My people have a saying, to wit, what is rumbling in the bush is coming to the main road; so, wait for it there! And not just wait for it, prepare a net to catch it! Otherwise, if you allow it to come upon you unprepared, you will be done for! Last week, we highlighted on this page three inter-related criminal activities with the same motive of destabilising and unhinging the South-west before the 2027 General Elections.

These are the clamour for the introduction of destructive and disruptive political Sharia in the South-west by elements who, regardless of any flowery language employed, do not mean well for the region and its people; the influx of bandits, Boko Haram and ISWA terrorists into the region; and the upsurge in the activities of cultists and kidnappers, thereby rolling back the successes against insecurity that the region’s political leaders had achieved through blood and sweat with the introduction of the Amotekun security outfit, snatched at great costs from the jaws of Fulani cabal’s strident opposition during the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

There must be a reason for all of this for, as they say, there is no smoke without a fire. Someone said to me it is all about unseating the sitting President in 2027.

I have no issue at all with anyone being seated or unseated; political offices in a democracy are not for life but are tenure-barred. Even autocrats, dictators, and sight-tight leaders get removed from office by one cause or the other. And we have seen enough of the evils of military rule never to wish such upon ourselves again. In the same manner, I do not wish upon the South-west the destruction and bestiality being witnessed in some parts of the country – the North and East especially.

Mercifully, knowledgeable opinion moulders from the South-west have been quick to take the wind off the sail of the few rabble rousers stoking the fire and fanning the embers of political Sharia. State governors of the region had also been quick to act. Declaring quite emphatically that there is “no place for Sharia in Ogun State”, the governor, Dapo Abiodun, warned the agent provocateurs that their ill-conceived and ill-motivated action would amount to illegality – for which there would be a penalty.

Ekiti State governor, Biodun Oyebanji (aka BAO), warned against “activities that may negatively affect the State government’s policy of peaceful co-existence… and hinder the prevailing peace and fester hostilility in the State”. In saying that, he hit the nail right on the head! Oyebanji left the malevolent promoters of political Sharia in the South-west in no doubt that he, as the Chief Security Officer of Ekiti state, would not “hesitate to invoke the full weight of the law to protect the Constitution of the Federation and maintain peaceful co-existence in the state”.

In Oyo state where the brouhaha over political Sharia first emanated (in Oyo town to be specific), Gov. Seyi Makinde read the Riots Act to the proponents in a broadcast. He was quoted as saying: “About the establishment of Sharia Court in Oyo town, people may try, but for us, I swore to uphold our laws and the Constitution of Nigeria. If their actions are within the law, fine. If not, they should expect that I will insist the law must be followed”

Of course, no law backs their decision to fish in troubled waters. So, tails between their legs, the trouble-makers backtracked in the face of the law. What it means is that they were only testing the waters and flying kites. The question we must ask ourselves is: What are the benefits of Sharia in the places where it is in operation that recommends it to the misguided elements promoting it in the South-west?

Sharia in the Muslim North is only for the poor and downtrodden. They are the ones that have their limbs amputated; after which they are offloaded – or they offload themselves – on the South where they come begging for alms. Were Sharia to be effectively and uniformly applied in the Muslim North, I make bold to say that many of their influential and powerful men and women – yes, even women! – would long have had their limbs severed!

With Sharia, the North is the poverty capital of the world. With Sharia, they are the most educationally backward sections of the country. With Sharia, they are the section of the country ravaged by VVF (Vesicovaginal Fistula). With Sharia, they are the harbingers of almajiris. With Sharia, some of the humongous pen-robberies ever witnessed in this country have been traced to them!

What are the benefits of Sharia to the Muslim North that some South-westerners want us to also enjoy? Backwardness in all its ramifications?Elections are rigged as blatantly in the Muslim North as they are in other parts of the country. The bloodletting in that part of the country in the name of religion surpasses what was witnessed during the country’s civil war. So, what is the good thing that Sharia, as enforced in the North, has wrought to make some people thirst for it like David longed for water from the well near the gate of Bethlehem (2 Samuel 23: 15)?

Anway, the Constitution, Section 41 (1), guarantees to every Nigerian the freedom of movement; so, lovers of Sharia can relocate to where Sharia is in operation and enjoy it to the hilt without endangering the peace and tranquility of other Nigerians. Fortunately, many of the South-westerners advocating for Sharia are men of means and can easily relocate to states where Sharia of their choice is in operation. It is trite that one man’s rights stop where those of another start.

Next is the reported invasion of the South-west’s forests by terrorists and bandits moving (or fleeing, as they say) from the North. But why should the South-west be their destination of choice? Is it because the South-west is seen as the least weaponised section of the country and, therefore, the most vulnerable? Or has it something to do with the political permutations by those who, less than two years out of power, have become so irascible and desperate to have “their” power back, willy-nilly?

Whichever is the case, and whatever other reasons may account for the recent upsurge in this invasion must be tackled head-on. No one leaves fire on his roof and goes to bed. Gov. Makinde first raised the alarm early in the new year when he said he got an intelligence report that “during my birthday retreat, bandits had camped less than two kilometres from where I was staying. This underscores the seriousness of the situation”. Yes it does! It is better imagined than felt what would have happened had the bandits struck! This is the same Makinde who, a fortnight thereafter, lost his elder brother! My condolences, Your Excellency!

In response, OPC leader, Gani Adams, has spit fire, warning that the South-west would be too hot for “terrorists and members of ISWAP” to hibernate or carry out their criminal activities. He added that OPC and other private security networks, including the traditional or local hunters, awaited the government’s support and mobilisation to get cracking. I counsel that all hands must be on the deck.

Again, in response, the Amotekun Corps mobilised over 2000 personnel to comb South-west forests and flush out the criminal elements hibernating there. The three governors earlier mentioned (Oyebanji of Ekiti; Abiodun of Ogun; Makinde of Oyo) and their Osun state counterpart, Gov. Adeleke have been upbeat about strengthening Amotekun to become more alive to their responsibility of tackling the menace.

Is there anyone who doubts the security reports that South-west forests are awash with bandits and terrorists? Recent upsurge in kidnappings and other criminal activities in the region provide abundant evidence. Only last week, 10 travellers were reportedly kidnapped in the Owo axis of Ondo State. In fact, Owo and its environs have become a danger zone, being a fertile ground for cross-border kidnappers who have made life unbearable for the people. Something urgent must be done.

As if that was not enough headache, cultists painted the ancient town red last month, killing, maiming and destroying life and property. In response, the state government clamped a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the town; it is yet to lift it. In response, the Olowo of Owo led his chiefs to place a curse on the cultists, their supporters and sponsors. As good as these initiatives are, they can only be temporary measures.

In the entire South-west today, and not in Owo or Ondo state alone, cultism – and youth restiveness – has become a ticking time bomb. And the reasons for these are not far to fetch. A new debased culture – the “jeun s’oko” culture – the breeding ground of area boys and girls, area fathers and their ‘alright, sir’ foot soldiers – grew steadily and stealthily with the new political leadership of the South-west since the 2000s, trampling the Yoruba “Omoluabi” culture of old.

Politics of primitive capitalist accumulation and of obscene display of ill-gotten wealth has become the order of the day. If you can’t beat them, joining them has become the credo. The JAPA syndrome used to afford everyone an escape route but with Donald Trump and the wave of anti-immigration rhetorics and actions sweeping across the United States and Europe, the slamming in our face of this window of opportunity for those anxious to escape the hellhole that NIgeria has become will exacerbate the desperation of our people.

Take the statistics and you will find that the South-west has far more of its population in the Diaspora than any other part of the country. Therefore, the South-west will suffer more now that the JAPA opportunity is receding.

If we fail to prepare a net for the rumblings in the South-West and other eventualities staring the region in the face, we will have ourselves to blame. The time to act is now!

FEEDBACK

Implications of rumblings in the South-west – 1

If we must critically debate the subject of obaship in Yoruba land, my question is, are there still obas in the land? They have no voice except to do the bidding of the politicians who enthrone them and pay their salaries. It is in Yoruba land that an oba will stand to his feet to address a politician while the politician is seated! They neglect to speak Yoruba language but English. Secondly, Wasiu became relevant through the benevolence of Tinubu; can you, therefore, blame him (for his misdemeanor?). Thirdly, the Afenifere lost direction a long time ago. Imagine the Afenifere of Pa Adebanjo coming out boldly to support Peter Obi against their very own! The Afenifere of Awolowo was rooted in “Yoruba first” before anything else. I look forward to reading your piece on the Omoluwabi kite that Aregbesola is flying! – Pastor Jube Olawale.

This topic is akin to reggae legend Bob Marley’s “So much trouble…” So much trouble indeed but I am much more interested in the three-pronged attack seeking to unhinge the South-west before 2027, most especially the Aregbesola- Alimosho-Obasa-Agege factors. Sir, the two guys you mentioned have reached the pinnacle of their political careers and have started fading away. The first acid test of this will be the Local Government election coming up before 2027. – Palcorub.

* Former Editor of PUNCH newspapers, Chairman of its Editorial Board and Deputy Editor-in-Chief, BOLAWOLE was also the Managing Director/ Editor-in-Chief of The Westerner newsmagazine. He writes the ON THE LORD’S DAY column in the Sunday Tribune and TREASURES column in the New Telegraph newspaper on Wednesdays. He is also a public affairs analyst on radio and television.