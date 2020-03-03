Implement CDC law now -Obasa to Sanwo-Olu

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Lagos House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, has urged the State Governor, Babajide Sawo-Olu, to implement provision of the law on Centre for Cancer and Diseases Control (CDC) which was passed on floor of the 8th assembly, stating that implementation would go a long way in helping to curb further spread of the deadly coronavirus in the state.

Obasa, who also lauded the Sanwo-Olu led administration and his cabinet for for their prompt reaction to the index case of coronavirus in Lagos, stated that being able to rise to the occassion with such immediacy showed proactive leadership in a time of great panic and public health concerns in the state.

He explained that implementation of the law provisions would build on the great work being done so far in curbing spread of the infection and give Lagos and Nigeria as a whole better fighting chance at overcoming the threat being posed by the viral epidemic..

The Speaker, while reacting to members comments on coronavirus raised under Matter of Public Importance by Hakeem Sokunle( Oshodi/Isolo 1) during plenary on Monday, stated that implementing the Lagos State Institute for Cancer and Diseases Control of 2017, will enable the state to put in place health institutions that will be on ground before the outbreak of any disease.

Obasa said that such institutions would be prepared to battle diseases at all times, noting that the panic which had been generated by the cases from the citizens would have been doused with assurance that relevant and up-to-date facilities are in place to tackle such emergencies or outbreaks.

He reiterated that though the state government had been responsive, more could have been done to prepare for such eventualities and that implementation of the law would help make such preparations possible.

He further urged the Governor , Mr Sanwo – Olu, to reach out to different organisations in the state such as, NURTW, CDAs, CDCs, Local Government Councils, Markets Women and Men, Schools etc, to begin sensitization campaign on personal hygiene and necessary information on prevention processes that will curb spread of the deadly virus.

“Our Governor has done extremely well and shown that his is a responsive administration through the methods which were immediately put in place too curb spread of the coronavirus. This however, is not enough. We need to implement the provisions of the law that will further position our dear state to fully repel such threats like that being posed by this deadly virus now”.

Obasa assured the residents that the state government remains committed to the safety and well-being of the citizenry, noting that no stone would be left un-turned in the combating the deadly disease.