Impeached Cross River APC chairman drops suit against party

The impeached Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State, Alphonsus Eba, has withdrawn all court cases he filed against the party.

Eba, who was removed by executive members of the APC in the state over concerns about his leadership style, had earlier taken the party to court following his impeachment.

In a statement issued on Monday, exactly one month after initiating legal action, he announced the withdrawal of the suits, saying the decision was taken in the interest of peace, unity, and progress within the APC.

He said the move followed extensive consultations with party leaders, friends, and family members, adding that he resolved to abandon the legal pursuit in what he described as a decision pleasing to God and beneficial to the party.

Quoting Ecclesiastes 7:8 and 2 Timothy 4:7, Eba said he had “fought the good fight” and completed his four-year tenure in peace, stressing that the APC could not afford a repeat of internal crises that weakened the party during the 2019 general elections.

The former chairman disclosed that he had also relinquished all interim court orders earlier granted in his favour and formally accepted the decision of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) of December 19, 2025, which nullified the State Executive Committee inaugurated on October 16, 2021.

“Consequently, I cease to be called the APC Chairman of Cross River State,” he said.

Eba reaffirmed his loyalty to the party, announcing that he had revalidated his APC membership and urging party members and prospective members to do the same.

He pledged continued loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, and Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu.

The former chairman added that he had fully returned to his legal practice, farming, and other business interests, while committing to the development of the natural rubber subsector in his capacity as Chairman of the Governing Board of the Rubber Research Institute of Nigeria, Benin.

Eba appealed to party members to extend the same support given to him to his successors, urging all stakeholders to embrace peace and focus on strengthening the APC in Cross River State.