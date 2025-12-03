Imo Police nabs two resident for possessing firecrackers

In a bid to prevent potential safety hazards and ensure public safety ahead of the festive season, operatives of the Imo State Police Command have arrested two residents for allegedly possessing illegal firecrackers and explosive devices.

The suspects, 35-year-old Opara Evans and 29-year-old Chinedum Stanley, were apprehended following an intelligence-led surveillance operation around Alaba and Relief markets in Owerri.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Imo State Police spokesperson, Henry Okoye, said the duo violated the command’s directive banning residents from handling explosive materials.

Okoye reiterated that the state enforces a total ban on the use, sale, distribution, and possession of all forms of fireworks, knockouts, bangers, and other explosive devices, warning that anyone found in violation would face immediate arrest and prosecution under the law.

He also urged parents, residents, and traders to refrain from dealing in banned items and to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

According to the statement, “The Imo State Police Command has arrested Opara Evans, 35, and Chinedu Stanley, 29, for the unlawful possession and distribution of banned fireworks and explosives.

“The arrest followed an intelligent surveillance operation carried out along Alaba Market and Relief Market, Owerri, where large quantities of the prohibited items were recovered.

“The Command reiterates the total ban on the use, sale, distribution, and possession of all forms of fireworks, knockouts, bangers, and other explosive devices across Imo State. Anyone found violating this directive will be arrested and charged to court.

“The Imo State Police Command remains unwavering in its commitment to ensuring a peaceful, safe, and joyful festive season for all Imolites, and urges residents to celebrate responsibly.”