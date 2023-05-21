Imo Police goes after killers of two cops

Report on Interest
By News Desk

By The Guild

The Imo State Police Command has launched a probe into the killing of two of its officers at a check point at Umudim, Okpala junction along the Owerri-Aba Road in the state.

The slain policemen were said to be on duty when gunmen stormed the checkpoint and began shooting at the law enforcement officers.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, said the police are tracking the attackers and they would be brought to book.

According to the police spokesperson, some of the suspects escaped with bullet wounds during a gun battle with the officers.

