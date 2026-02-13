Imo Police dismisses three officers for robbery, kidnapping

The Imo State Police Command has dismissed three of its officers over serious allegations of kidnapping, armed robbery, and car snatching, in a move highlighting the command’s commitment to accountability and professionalism.

The dismissed officers, ex-Sgt Gift Ekwueme, ex-Sgt Ikechukwu Eto, and ex-Cpr Divine Okwuaru, were removed from service after being found guilty at an orderly room trial.

According to the police, the trio was implicated in the kidnapping and extortion of Mr. Obinna Egbu in Owerri on February 8, 2026. Acting at gunpoint, the officers allegedly demanded ₦1.7 million while posing as members of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, with the assistance of a civilian driver, Alex Chukwu.

In a statement on Friday, the command’s Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, disclosed that the trio was dismissed after investigations and complaints confirmed their involvement in the offences.

He said the officers were tried at an orderly room trial, found guilty, and subsequently dismissed, with the action ratified by the Imo State Commissioner of Police.

“They are now ex-police officers and will be arraigned in court for prosecution,” Okoye added, noting that the dismissal serves as a stern warning to all personnel.

Okoye further highlighted that the new Command Commissioner, Audu Bosso, has reiterated his zero-tolerance policy against corruption, high-handedness, and professional misconduct, stressing that defaulters will face the full weight of the law.

He added that the development has reportedly sent shockwaves through the command, signaling a shift toward stricter enforcement of discipline and ethical standards within the force.