Imo police deploys over 3000 officers for yuletide operations

As part of measures to sustain peace and ensure protection of lives and property in Imo State, the state’s Police Command has disclosed that it has deployed no fewer than 3,500 officers for festive season operations across the state.

It indicated that the officers had been deployed to help maintain adequate peace and security during the Yuletide by ensuring violence-free celebrations across the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, noted that the deployment was in line with the command’s commitment to mitigate break down of law and order that could jeopardize celebrations during the period.

Briefing newsmen on Friday while parading a murder suspect at the command’s headquarters, the police boss maintained that all hands are on deck to rid the state of criminals and their activities.

“Criminal elements would no more have a field day during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, with the existence of ‘Sting Operation’. The command had braced up to security activities in the state, in spite of the setback caused by the EndSARS protest. The era of criminality is over in Imo,” he said.

Parading the suspect, Akinmoyede said that the unidentified murder suspect was arrested at Umuanunu Obinze in Owerri North Local Government Area.

The police boss said that the suspect belonged to a robbery gang led by the notorious Donwani, who was reportedly killed in Rivers recently.

He said that the suspect was caught with a General Purpose Machine Gun during an operation, adding that he allegedly killed two soldiers in 2019 at Obinze.

Aknmoyede said that the police recovered a light Assault Rifle, 26 rounds of ammunition, 100 rounds of 9MM live ammunition, and 14 AK-47 magazines.