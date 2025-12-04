Imo police denies killing, organ harvesting by opreatives

The Imo State Police Command has dismissed allegations that its elite Anti-Kidnapping Unit, popularly known as “Tiger Base,” is involved in torture, organ trafficking, and extrajudicial killings, describing the claims as “false, unfounded and malicious.”

Tiger Base, the statement stressed, is a legitimate tactical squad of the Nigeria Police Force mandated to tackle kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism and violent crimes, and operates strictly within the law in synergy with other security agencies and community structures.

The command dismissed this allegations through a statement issued by its spokesperson, Henry Okoye, the enforcement agency labelled the accusations as a deliberate smear campaign orchestrated by criminal elements whose syndicates have been dismantled by the unit’s successful operations.

It also condemned attempts to inject ethnic coloration into routine policing by targeting the unit’s Officer-in-Charge and reaffirmed that the Nigeria Police remains a national institution with officers deployed across regions.

The police warned that individuals spreading false information aimed at inciting fear or undermining security efforts risk prosecution under the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015.

To reinforce transparency and accountability, Commissioner of Police Aboki Danjuma has ordered the immediate creation of a dedicated Human Rights Desk within Tiger Base to monitor operations and protect the rights of all persons handled by the unit.

Residents were urged to disregard the rumours and channel genuine complaints through official platforms including the Complaints Response Unit (CRU), X-Squad, or the newly established Human Rights Desk.

The Command credited Tiger Base with dismantling several notorious kidnapping and armed robbery gangs, a feat it said has significantly contributed to the prevailing peace now enjoyed across Imo State