Imo police ban tricycle, mini-buses for patrol

The Imo State Police Command has officially issued a comprehensive ban on the use of unmarked vehicles—including mini-buses and tricycles commonly known as Keke, by all tactical units for patrol duties across the state.

This decisive directive was issued by the State Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, as part of the Command’s ongoing efforts to address growing concerns raised by the public.

The ban comes in response to numerous complaints from residents alleging harassment, intimidation, and extortion by certain tactical officers who have reportedly been conducting routine patrols using unauthorized and unidentifiable vehicles.

These complaints, which have increasingly tarnished the image of the police force, prompted the Command to take swift action to curb the misuse of patrol vehicles and improve community relations.

In a formal statement released by the Law Enforcement Agency’s Public Relations Officer, Danjuma underscored that this new policy is designed to restore public trust, promote transparency, and ensure greater accountability in police operations throughout Imo State.

He described the continued use of unmarked vehicles for patrols as “grossly unprofessional” and warned that any tactical teams found violating this directive would face immediate disciplinary action.

“Commanders of such teams will be vicariously held liable, All units are directed to comply strictly, and members of the public are encouraged to report any violations,” he said.

The Commissioner further emphasized that the Imo State Police Command remains firmly committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, accountability, and ethical conduct in all aspects of policing.

This initiative aligns with the broader vision and directives of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, aimed at reforming and modernizing the police force to better serve the communities they protect.