Imo Police arrests cultists’ leader link to police officer’s death

The Imo State Police Command has arrested a cultist leader, Deberechi Chukwu, linked to the death of a retired Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Christian Kpatuma.

Kpatuma, was said to have been abducted from his residence by Chukwu and other young men suspected to be cultists as they took him to a nearby bush where they allegedly killed him.

The body of the retired police officer, who was killed on Wednesday by the cultists in the Agwa area of Oguta Local Government Area of the state was said to have been brought back and dumped in front of his compound.

Confirming the arrest of Chukwu, the command’s spokesman, Mike Abattam, through a statement stated that the suspect, Chukwu, alleged leader of the cult group, was arrested after an intense investigation by the police operatives deployed by the Commissioner of police, adding that the suspect was arrested at a border while trying to escape to a neighboring state.

Abattam said that on receipt of information that Kpatuma was taken to a nearby bush where he was killed and later the body was brought back and dumped in front of his compound, the Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Hussaini, immediately dispatched the command’s tactical teams to the Agwa community with a mandate to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“After diligent gathering of both forensic and technical intelligence, one of the suspects, Deberechi Chukwu, was arrested while escaping to another state.” he said.

He disclosed that investigations revealed that the suspect was a notorious kidnapper and an escapee from the Imo Correctional Center, Owerri.

According to him, the suspect, after escaping from prison, recruited young men into his cult group and were terrorizing the Agwa community.

Abattam, further confirmed that the suspect had confessed to the crime of killing the senior officer, adding that he obliged to help the police arrest other members of his cult.

“It is also on record that he was involved in the killing of a lot of security personnel in the state. However, he has made useful statement and has volunteered to assist the police in the arrest of other members of his gang currently on the run,” he added.

