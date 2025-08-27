Imo guber aspirant to sue Uzodinma over LG funds cut

A self-styled opposition figure and declared governorship aspirant for 2027, Chima Amadi, has disclosed plans to take legal action against the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, over alleged deductions from local government allocations.

Amadi, who is also known for his philanthropic work in the state, said the legal move against the Uzodinma-led administration is to demand transparency and accountability regarding how federal allocations meant for the third tier of government have been utilized.

The gubernatorial aspirant made this disclosure during a women’s town hall meeting held in Owerri on Wednesday, which was attended by hundreds of women from across all local government areas in the state.

According to Amadi, the government must be held accountable for every decision that could negatively impact the citizens it governs.

“We need to start asking the government the right questions. Until now, we’ve been too docile. Democracy provides us with tools to demand accountability — not just by raising our voices, but also by taking legal action, filing petitions, and engaging relevant institutions.

We have agencies like the EFCC. We have the courts. As I said earlier, I’m personally taking the Imo State Government to court to demand full disclosure on the deductions made from local government funds. These are the instruments citizens must begin to use to hold leaders accountable,” he added.

Amadi also accused the state government of failing to deliver on its mandate, claiming that there has been no meaningful development in Imo over the past five years.

He urged the women present to actively participate in the upcoming elections and demand change through their votes.

“Where is all the money that has come to our state? Why are we still suffering? Why are the roads bad, the hospitals in ruins, and our schools collapsed? Ask questions, get angry, and do something about it, go and register!” he charged.

He further criticized the collapse of public primary schools, claiming parents are now forced to send their children to private schools, many of which, according to him, are substandard and run by unqualified proprietors.

“Your local governments receive billions in your name, yet our public health centres have collapsed. You now have to go to private hospitals and pay exorbitant fees,” he lamented.

While Amadi continues to speak out against the governor’s administration, the Uzodinma-led government has dismissed his claims as misinformation and political propaganda aimed at deceiving the public.

Last week, the government responded to the aspirant’s earlier accusations, stating that the opposition aspirant lacks a credible agenda and is resorting to falsehoods in a bid to gain political relevance.

In a statement released by the Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, the government criticized Amadi for spreading “fabricated statistics and baseless claims intended to mislead and provoke unrest.”

According to the government, “Instead of unveiling a serious manifesto or plan for Imo people, he has resorted to attacking the government with lies and discredited data.”

“Under Governor Uzodimma, over 305 primary schools and dozens of secondary schools have been rebuilt, labs and libraries restored, and teacher morale boosted with extended retirement age and regular pay.

“Imo students now excel in WAEC, NECO, and JAMB. At the tertiary level, Imo is funding five institutions, a regional first, and just secured a fifth federal university with a N39 billion take-off grant. Lost accreditations in medical and nursing schools have been restored. If this is what Amadi calls failure, he’s clearly not paying attention.”

“Governance is not about throwing money around or demonising the incumbent government to score cheap political points,” he said.

“Even if Amadi were to become governor of Imo State by accident, it would take him more than eight years to match what Uzodimma has delivered in just five.”