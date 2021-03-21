Imo Govt. withdraws 48 land titles from Okorocha’s sister

The face-off between Imo State Government and the immediate past governor, Rochas Okorocha, may not end soon after the government revoked over 48 land titles from Okorocha’s sister, Geraldine Obinali, allocated to her company during the previous administration.

These lands were allocated to her company, Jessdean Ventures Ltd, in Redemption Housing Estate phase 3 by the previous government for the purpose of providing infrastructure facilities in the estate which was never carried out.

Announcing the government decision, Chief Executive Officer, Imo Housing Estate, Chinedu Obi, said that the decision was taken after several notices to the Jessdean Ventures on 3 Okeoma Close, Trans Egbu Layout, Owerri.

In the statement released yesterday, Obi appealed to residents that have transacted business with the company to visit the corporation for possible ratification of their titles.

The statement reads: “Having complied with all legal steps of notifying Jessdean Ventures Limited of No. 3 Okeoma close, Trans- Egbu layout, owned by Geraldin Obinali (Nee Okorocha).

“We hereby revoke the following plot numbers in Redemption Housing Estate phase 3 issued to her for the purpose of providing infrastructure facilities in the estate which was never carried out.

“The plot revoked by the government were: RHE III/258, 424, 423, 422, 420, 419, 418, 417, 416, 415, 414, 403, 421, 244, 244A, 245, 249, 250, 256, 275, 270, 266, 264, 407, 308, 402A, 413, 412, 411, 409, 408, 405, 267, 271, 274, 276, 273, 272, 268, 254/255, 257, 243, 269, 261, 242, 253, 246, 410.

“The general public is hereby notified, that if anybody has transacted on any of the above-numbered plots, they are to come to Imo State Housing Corporation with their original for ratifications”.