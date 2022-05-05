Imo Govt. orders renovation of schools, health centres

As a way to improve the educational and health standards for its citizens, the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has ordered the immediate renovation of primary and secondary schools as well as health centres across the state.

Uzodinma said that the move was to develop rural areas alongside the urban cities, in other to make education and health more conducive and accessible for all citizens of the state.

According to the governor, his administration would ensure that the necessary materials and equipment needed for the reconstruction of rural primary and secondary schools across the state would be adequately provided.

He noted that the projects would be achieved with the collaborative efforts of the community leaders, local governments and other stakeholders in the state as it was part of its administration agenda to ensure quality education and better healthcare.

The governor, who disclosed this during a meeting with traditional rulers, chairmen of local government councils and other stakeholders in the state, at the Government House, Owerri, Yesterday, expressed satisfaction with the level of work on the ongoing construction and renovation projects.

However, he directed that attention should be shifted to the renovation of the 305 health centres and rural schools in the state and that the essence of the meeting was to update the stakeholders with progress reports on the government’s grassroots development initiative.

Uzodimma said: “The report presented to me earlier by the Executive Secretary of Imo State Healthcare Development Agency (ISPHCDA), Rev. Maria-Joannes Uzoma, indicates that work has been completed on 240 health care centres. I urge the technical team to fast-track the remaining 65 centres and bring the chapter to a glorious end.

“The aim is to develop the rural area alongside the urban cities, and with the collaborative efforts of the communities, we will deliver on this”.

The governor further urged stakeholders and residents to cooperate with the government in ensuring that the projects become a reality and that it would be a feat for everyone in the state.

