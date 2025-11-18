Imo Govt. destroys criminal hideouts in Owerri

The Imo State Government has demolished several criminal hideouts at the Naze Industrial Cluster in Owerri North, following a targeted security operation aimed at addressing rising threats in the area.

The enforcement exercise was coordinated by the Office of the Governor on Monitoring and Compliance, led by Nze Nwaneri, in collaboration with multiple security agencies.

The operation was carried out after intelligence indicated that parts of the industrial cluster had become safe havens for criminal gangs operating within the metropolis.

During Tuesday’s operation, security operatives uncovered a cache of weapons, including locally fabricated firearms and other dangerous items.

Several suspects were arrested on-site and handed over to law enforcement authorities for interrogation and subsequent prosecution.

According to Nwaneri, the demolished structures had long served as operational bases for criminal activities, ranging from armed robbery and drug-related offences to coordinated attacks on surrounding communities and business facilities.

Reaffirming its commitment to public safety, the Imo State Government stated that similar operations would continue across Owerri and other parts of the state.

The administration emphasized that dismantling criminal enclaves remains a top priority to ensure that public spaces, markets, and industrial hubs remain secure and conducive for legitimate enterprises.

Following the enforcement, residents and business owners in the vicinity welcomed the intervention, describing it as a significant step toward restoring order and safeguarding economic activities within the industrial zone.

Many expressed optimism that the clampdown would not only deter future criminal infiltration but also create a safer environment, restore public confidence, and encourage legitimate economic activities within the industrial zone.