Imo Govt. begins demolition of unapprove buildings

The Imo State Government has commenced the demolition of illegally constructed buildings and unauthorized developments across several government-acquired layouts in Owerri, the state capital.

This exercise marks a significant enforcement phase in the administration’s urban renewal and land recovery agenda under the 3R initiative (Rehabilitation, Reconstruction, and Recovery).

The targeted areas include the newly designated Alaoma and Paradise Layouts, formerly known as Area U and Area W Layouts—which were acquired by the state in 1976, as well as Redemption 2 and Redemption Extension 3 (REE) in Avu.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Monitoring and Compliance, Chinasa Nwaneri, the government warned that all structures erected without proper approval from the Ministry of Lands would be removed.

According to the ministry, this enforcement measure follows multiple warnings issued to defaulters over the past year.

The government expressed concern over the increasing trend of land encroachment and illegal property development on state-owned lands, often carried out under the guise of Powers of Attorney obtained from indigenous families.

It further emphasized that such claims will no longer be recognized as valid instruments for acquiring title over government-acquired lands.

“The era of illegal acquisition and development of government lands through Power of Attorney from natives is over.

The 3R Government shall not condone such illegality as a means of acquiring titles over government layouts in Imo State.”

The scope of the demolition exercise extends beyond residential layouts; structures built along Owerri city rail corridors, public utility spaces, road verges, and lock-up shops erected without official documentation are also slated for removal.

In addition, the government issued a warning that anyone found trespassing on these lands or attempting to obstruct the enforcement operations will face legal consequences.

To ensure smooth implementation, security operatives and task force units have been mobilized to support the operation and maintain order.

The government maintains that this ongoing operation is essential for restoring order, upholding the sanctity of the state’s master plan, and preventing future disputes over land ownership and development.