Imo Gov. sacks Attorney-General over policy disagreement

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has dismissed the state’s Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Barrister Cyprian Akaolisa, over a disagreement on the direction and implementation of government programmes.

Uzodinma also ordered the dismissed Attorney-General to hand over all property of the state government in his possession to the State Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice with immediate effect.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation, and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, disclosed Akaolisa’s dismissal through a statement made available to newsmen on Monday.

“The Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, CON, has approved the immediate removal from office of the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr C. O. C. Akaolisa.

“The erstwhile commissioner has been directed to hand over all government property under his care to the State Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, immediately,” the commissioner said.

Although no official reason was stated in the announcement, speculations suggest the removal may be linked to unresolved policy differences between the governor and the former commissioner.

Before Uzodinma became governor, Akaolisa was a close political ally and was once considered a potential running mate in the 2019 election.

But cracks began to show in their relationship, especially after Akaolisa was mistakenly excluded during a cabinet reshuffle.

Emelumba, later clarified that he was not among those affected by the shake-up.