Imo Gov. sacks 20 Commissioners, redeploys eight others

Barely a year after assigning portfolio to 28 commissioners, the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has sacked 20 commissioners and redeployed eight others, to ensure effectiveness in governance across the state.

The commissioners retained by the governor after the cabinet dissolution included Finance, Science and Technology, Health, Works, Information, Youths and Sports, Women Affairs, and Tourism.

Announcing the resolution on Wednesday after the weekly Executive council meeting, the commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba, stated that the move was to rejig and reenergize the system for maximum productivity within the state.

He said: “Governor Uzodimma thanked the affected former Commissioners and assured them that they will still be found relevant in other areas if eventually, they did not make the new cabinet he said will be reconstituted soon”.

It would be recalled that the governor assigned offices to the cabinet members two months after assuming office on January 15, 2020.

