Imo Gov. links Ohaneze president’s house attacks to aggrieved politicians

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has condemned attacks on the home of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, a socio-political group, Prof George Obiozor, and alleged that the attackers were bandits recruited by aggrieved politicians in the state.

Uzodimma said that the state government was already working in concert with security agencies to identify, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators.

In a statement released on Saturday after the attacks, the governor said that the acts were sponsored by some alleged desperate politicians, who believe in violence, were yet to sheath their swords in spite of a repeated appeal to that effect.

While describing the attack as cowardly and the height of desperation, he bemoaned incessant reports of violence with some politicians uses to settle differences with their opponent’s houses.

Uzodinma, however, has warned that the government would no longer condone such banditry and that anyone found culpable would be punished in accordance with the law.

According to him, “the time of those who unleash this kind of mayhem in the state is over. We shall hunt them down to face the full weight of the law”.

Uzodimma wondered why the bandits should attack the home of a man who was not a politician but a statesman working for the good of the entire Igbo race.

He said it was shameful that both the sponsors and perpetrators of the violence deployed their malicious attack on an innocent man in the state.

While commiserating with Prof Obiozor on the burning of his home, he assured Imo people that the government will continue to do its best to protect lives and property in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

