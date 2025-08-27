Imo Gov. approves N104,000 minimum wage for civil servants

As part of efforts to improve workers’ welfare and cushion the effects of current economic challenges, the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has approved a new minimum wage of ₦104,000 for civil servants, exceeding the federal government-approved ₦70,000 benchmark.

He also announced upward salary adjustments for doctors and lecturers, with medical doctors now set to earn ₦503,000 monthly, while lecturers in tertiary institutions will receive ₦222,000.

The new wage policy, which makes Imo the highest-paying state in the country, was announced by the governor on Tuesday night at the Government House, Owerri, during a meeting with leaders of organised labour.

Uzodinma explained that the wage review was made possible by improved internally generated revenue, which has grown from ₦400 million toover ₦3 billion monthly, alongside higher federal allocations and a reduced debt profile.

“There is no way any government will do well if it doesn’t have a friendly and cordial relationship with the organised labour,” he said.

“When workers are paid well, productivity rises, families are happier, and the local economy grows. This is our way of investing in Imo people. The government believes in stimulating political and economic activities, carrying bureaucrats along, and making sure that workers’ welfare is highly respected.

Uzodimma further disclosed that payment of ₦16 billion in gratuity arrears owed to pensioners would begin on August 27, 2025, stressing that prioritising workers’ welfare would boost productivity and strengthen the economy.

Reacting, the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Imo State, Uchechigemezu Nwigwe, described the development as a victory for workers and a sign of the governor’s commitment to fairness and improved labour relations.

“Today, no worker in Imo will say you Uzodinma have not been fair to us,” Nwigwe said.

“The governor has not only rescued workers from economic challenges with the pay hike but has also made the state one of the highest in terms of minimum wage.”

He pledged that workers would show appreciation by delivering more committed, efficient, and effective service.