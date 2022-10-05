Report on Interest
under logo

U.S records over 1000 COVID-19 patients’ death within…

The Guild

Nigerian Navy, others partner on Gulf of Guinea security 

The Guild

INEC declares APC candidate winner of Ekiti guber poll,…

The Guild
PoliticsTop Story

Imo APC women short down Owerri for Tinubu, others (photo)

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

Ahead of the 2023 general election, women who were members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the Imo State chapiter have taken to the streets to campaign for all their candidates vying for elective seats during next year’s poll.

 

The Guild 7536 posts 40 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: