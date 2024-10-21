Immigration stops Bobrisky from traveling abroad amid Senate probe

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okunleye, popularly called Bobrisky, has been allegedly arrested while attempting to escape from the country to the Benin Republic.

Bobrisky was said to have been arrested by the agency at Seme border during passport check for travellers.

Meanwhile, social media influencer Martins Otse, known as VeryDarkMan, alleged that Bobrisky had been arrested by the immigration trying to avoid investigation over bribery allegations.

Bobrisky’s arrest occurred on Monday, just hours before he was scheduled to attend a Senate panel of inquiry meeting regarding allegations of bribery against him.

Efforts to get the reaction of the spokesman for the Nigerian Immigration Service, Kenneth Udo, were not successful.

In September, SaharaReporters reported that the House of Representatives had summoned the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), Bobrisky, and VeryDarkMan.

The Joint Committees of the House resolved to investigate claims made in a viral social media voice recording, in which Bobrisky allegedly confessed to paying N15 million to EFCC officials to dismiss charges of money laundering brought against him.

The conversation ignited public outrage and raised serious questions about the integrity of the EFCC.

The allegations arose after Bobrisky, who was sentenced to six months in prison earlier this year for currency abuse, claimed he was allowed to serve his time in a VIP facility, further fueling suspicions of corruption within the agency.

In response to the mounting pressure, EFCC spokesman Dele Oyewale disclosed that Olukoyode had ordered an immediate internal investigation into the accusations. The EFCC has also invited both Bobrisky and VeryDarkMan to its Lagos Directorate to aid in the inquiry.